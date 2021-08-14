ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.94. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

