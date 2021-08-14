Proton Market Capitalization Achieves $27.16 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Proton has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

