Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $110.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $113.20 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $102.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $454.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $467.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.60 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.25 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

