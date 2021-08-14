Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $69,987.79 and approximately $17.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

