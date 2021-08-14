PTON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $209.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, PTON has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $491,238.07 and $209.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.