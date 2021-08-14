Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $228,518.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.38 or 0.99548134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00868315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

