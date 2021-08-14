Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OGZPY stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

