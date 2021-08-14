Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

