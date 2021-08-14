Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 256.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 162,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,760,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 89.1% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 19,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $314.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.