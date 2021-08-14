pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Tops One Day Volume of $177.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00012633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $55,772.31 and approximately $177.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

