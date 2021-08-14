PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Decreased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 1,119,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.