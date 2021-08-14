Pundi X 24-Hour Volume Tops $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

