PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $336,730.27 and approximately $548.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,191.62 or 0.99958826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00033254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013607 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

