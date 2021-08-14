Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust makes up 1.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 169.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 73.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.