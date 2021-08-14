Pylon Finance Price Tops $107.57 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for $107.57 or 0.00228252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $24,224.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.38 or 0.99548134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00868315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance launched on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/#

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

