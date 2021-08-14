PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 260.50 ($3.40). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 87,784 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.22.

In related news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

