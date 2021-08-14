Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.36 or 0.00024231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $5,969.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

