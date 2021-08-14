Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Issued By KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $662.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

