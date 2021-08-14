Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

