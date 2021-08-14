Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Street Properties Corp. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Street Properties in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,688,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 783,415 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 508,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

