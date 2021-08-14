Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $594,038. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

