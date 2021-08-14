QASH Price Tops $0.0824 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $764,241.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00878968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00100994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043815 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

