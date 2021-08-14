Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $525,123.04

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $525,123.04 and $39,670.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

