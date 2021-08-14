Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Hits $409.61 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.03 million and $409.61 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00135792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,877.00 or 1.00059511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00872393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.