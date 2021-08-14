Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 168.4% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of QELL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Qell Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth $335,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qell Acquisition by 36.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

