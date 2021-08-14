QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $764,868.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

