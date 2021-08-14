Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Qorvo stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

