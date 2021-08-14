QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.