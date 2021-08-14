QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

