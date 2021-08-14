Quant Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.81 or 0.00320331 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $36.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.36 or 0.00950252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

