Quantis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,771.11 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $18,771.11 and approximately $73.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00135553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00154221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.75 or 1.00112742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.76 or 0.00861615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

