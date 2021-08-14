Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $73,291.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.08 or 0.06949931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.72 or 0.01421714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00384969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.47 or 0.00575893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00348629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00302899 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,638,154 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.