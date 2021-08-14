Quark Price Reaches $0.0226 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $949.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,792,545 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.