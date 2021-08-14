QuarkChain Hits One Day Volume of $14.71 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $136.02 million and approximately $14.71 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

