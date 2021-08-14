Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$30.97. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.63, with a volume of 411,012 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

