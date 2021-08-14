QuickSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.14 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $750.32 or 0.01603799 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $119.87 million and approximately $46.14 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00135586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00155571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,721.38 or 0.99866321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00871574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

