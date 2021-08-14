Quiztok Price Down 8.5% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,657,743 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

