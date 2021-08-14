QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.21 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

