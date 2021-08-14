Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEB opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

