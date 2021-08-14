RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

