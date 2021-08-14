RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of RADA stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 328,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
