RAI Finance (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $39.85 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

