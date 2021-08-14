Raiden Network Token (RDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00582180 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

