Raise (RAISE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $57,703.28 and $19.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

