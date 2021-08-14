Raise (RAISE) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $58,929.12 and $19.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

