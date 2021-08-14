RAMP Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $102.24 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,323,464 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

