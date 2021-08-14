Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

