Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 34.4% Higher This Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $473,428.53 and approximately $5,631.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

