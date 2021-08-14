Rate3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $456,428.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $456,428.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

