Ratecoin Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $57,434.65 and $90.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

