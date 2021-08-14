Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,667.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $2,667.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00135773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.26 or 0.99890288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00864192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

